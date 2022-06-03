Domestic Gov't Inspects Measures to Address Worsening Drought

The government plans to update measures to address growing drought concerns such as reservoir management and water development.



The Interior and Safety Ministry chaired a joint meeting with related agencies on Friday to go over anti-drought measures for more than 20 cities, provinces and counties that are vulnerable to dry weather.



The government believes aggressive action is necessary as rainfall for the past six months stood at just 49-point-five percent, or less than half of the average for the first half of previous years. The nation hardly saw any rain since last month.



The agriculture ministry doled out a two-point-five billion won aid package last week to help farms water crops and is mulling allocating more funds depending on the weather.



Local governments will also dip into emergency funds to assist in efforts to dig wells and secure pumps and water sprinklers.



The central government said it increase efforts to fundamentally address the issue including dredging operations, procuring water sources and introducing water services in areas that are short of drinking water.