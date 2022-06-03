Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Russian Embassy: All COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted in Pyongyang

Written: 2022-06-03 18:49:07Updated: 2022-06-03 18:50:00

According to Russian media, COVID-19 restrictions that were introduced in the North Korean capital have all been lifted as of the end of May.

Citing the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, the TASS news agency said Thursday that embassy employees were allowed to travel to downtown areas to visit grocery stores within diplomat compounds from May 29.

The embassy said that public transport has resumed, pedestrians are walking on the streets and some stores have reopened.

It added that restrictions introduced when North Korea first acknowledged omicron infections in the country on May 12 have essentially all been lifted as of May 30.

The embassy said that at least in capital Pyongyang, the spread of the virus and treatment of patients appear to be under control but that restrictions remain intact in outside the capital. 

It also noted that North Korea has not requested vaccine supply from Russia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >