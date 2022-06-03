Vice FMs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will meet in Seoul next week to discuss North Korea.Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday that First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his American and Japanese counterparts Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori will hold the tenth round of trilateral talks next Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual concern.The previous ninth meeting in November was held in Washington.The vice ministers are expected to reaffirm the importance of trilateral coordination to address North Korea and global concerns and discuss ways to enhance coordination.Before the three-way talks, Cho will hold a one-on-one with Deputy Secretary of State Sherman on Tuesday which according to the ministry, will serve to boost communication between the allies to implement follow-up measures to the South Korea-U.S. summit held last month.Cho also plans to hold bilateral talks with Mori.