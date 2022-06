Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly hold a luncheon meeting with the ruling party leadership at his office next Friday.Speaking to Yonhap news agency on Friday, a People Power Party official said that President Yoon will invite PPP leaders to have a meal together.Those expected to attend include party chairman Lee Jun-seok, floor leader Kweon Seong-dong as well as its chief policymaker, secretary-general and members of the Supreme Council.It will be the first meeting between Yoon and the PPP leadership since taking office. The report comes in the wake of the ruling party's landslide victory in Wednesday's local elections.