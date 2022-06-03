New COVID-19 Cases Remain in 12,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have registered a little over 12-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 12-thousand-48 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 41 from overseas.The tally is down by some 400 from the previous day. The country's accumulated caseload is above 18 million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has edged down to 141, remaining in the 100s for more than a week.Nine new deaths were confirmed Friday, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-238. The overall fatality rate is zero-point-13 percent.The number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home is also declining, standing at around 83-thousand-500.About ten percent of over 78-hundred hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 are currently in use. The occupancy rate of treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms is at three-point-four percent.On the vaccination front, eight-point-one percent of the population and over 29 percent of those 60 and older have received a fourth shot.