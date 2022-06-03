Menu Content

Seoul Provides $3 Mn to WFP Relief Project for Ukraine

Written: 2022-06-04 12:02:49Updated: 2022-06-04 13:54:34

Seoul Provides $3 Mn to WFP Relief Project for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) says that South Korea's foreign ministry has provided three million dollars to be used for emergency relief in Ukraine.

The agency said Friday that two million will go toward food and cash assistance and logistics support through the UN Flash Appeal program. The other one million will be allocated to WFP aid extended to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

The WFP's Korea Office said the support from the Korean government and its people will enable the Food Programme to reach the most vulnerable communities in Ukraine and its refugees who have fled abroad since the crisis.

The office noted that Seoul previously donated one-point-five million dollars in March.

The UN food agency has so far provided food and cash aid to over three-point-eight million people inside Ukraine.
