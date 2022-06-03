Sung Kim: Progress on N. Korea Nuclear Issue Also Serves Interest of China, Russia

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that stability on the Korean Peninsula is also in the interest of China and Russia as he pointed to the two countries' lack of cooperation on North Korea's nuclear issue.Kim made the remark during a forum held in Seoul Friday hosted by the U.S. embassy and the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.Discussing North Korea's nuclear issue, he noted how China and Russia recently vetoed a new U.S.-led sanctions resolution on North Korea at the UN Security Council.Kim said the two countries are clearly not interested in cooperating with the U.S. even though it also benefits them to take part in meaningful dialogue to achieve progress on North Korea's nuclear issue.The envoy stressed that a stable Korean Peninsula with the suspension of Pyongyang's development of illicit weapons of mass destruction also serves the interests of Beijing and Moscow.Kim also spoke of clear signs of a possible nuclear test by the regime while underlining how President Biden and Washington remain open to diplomacy.He also reaffirmed Biden's willingness to pursue summit diplomacy with the North but only on the condition that meaningful progress can be made.In Seoul, Kim has met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. The last meeting between the three countries' nuclear envoys was in February in Hawaii. The Seoul meeting is the first since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.