Gasoline, Diesel Prices Rise for 4th Week, Top 2,000 Won

Photo : KBS News

Gasoline and diesel prices continue to rise for a fourth consecutive week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide rose 19-point-three won to two-thousand-13 won per liter in the first week of June.Gas prices fell more than 44 won in the first week of May when the government expanded fuel tax cuts from 20 to 30 percent. However prices thereafter went up for four straight weeks.The average price of diesel also gained more than eight won this week to exceed two-thousand-eight won per liter.As global supply suffers, the price of diesel overtook that of gasoline on May 11 for the first time in 14 years in South Korea, and went on to surpass two-thousand won for the first time ever on May 24.An official from the Korea Petroleum Association said the upward trend is expected to continue for the time being in the absence of factors that can bring down prices.Meanwhile, international gasoline prices further increased this week amid eased lockdowns in China and the European Union's sanctions approval on Russia.The Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, rose three dollars 40 cents to 113 dollars a barrel while global gas prices jumped more than six dollars to 148 dollars 30 cents.