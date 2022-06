Photo : KBS News

The South Korean action comedy "The Roundup" starring Ma Dong-seok has surpassed eight million moviegoers on Saturday, the 18th day of release.According to the film's distributor ABO Entertainment, the sequel to 2017's "The Outlaws" became the first movie to reach eight million attendance since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea.The detective action flick released on May 18 became the most-watched film so far this year when it topped six-point-five million viewers last Sunday."The Roundup" is the story of a police detective played by Ma Dong-seok and his colleagues who head to Vietnam to catch a suspect played by Son Suk-ku.