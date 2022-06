Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean has won the 5th Tokyo International Viola Competition.The judging panel announced that Park Ha-yang finished first in the final round held Friday at Tokyo's Kioi Hall where she played Brahms' Viola Sonata No. 1 and William Walton's Viola Concerto.Park is the first South Korean ever to win the competition. The 23-year-old studied at Seoul's Yonsei University and the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid and currently attends the Kronberg Academy in Germany.The Tokyo Viola Competition is the only one of its kind held in Asia. Kim Se-june finished second in the previous event in 2018.