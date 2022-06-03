Global Food Prices Edge Down in May; Grain, Meat Prices Remain High

Photo : YONHAP News

Global food prices, which hit record levels due to the war in Ukraine, have slightly declined for the second month in a row.However, grain and meat prices still remain high.The Food Price Index for the month of May released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization stood at 157-point-four, down zero-point-six percent from the previous month.The index in March, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shot up to a record 159-point-seven, the highest since the index began to be tallied in 1996.The reading slightly fell to 158-point-five in April and has further declined in May.By product, the price index on oils and dairy goods each dropped three and a half percent and sugar one-point-one percent last month.Meanwhile, grain rose two-point-two percent in May. In particular, wheat prices remain high due to the war as well as poor harvests and India's export restrictions.The index on meat prices also edged up half a percent affected by rising demand in Europe and the Middle East and supply disruptions in Ukraine.