N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday morning.The North reportedly fired more than one missile, with the South Korean military analyzing the details of the launches, such as the range and the types of the missiles.The latest launch is the North’s 18th act of provocation this year and the third since the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.The launch also comes a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.The North test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two apparent short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 25, when U.S. President Joe Biden headed home after visiting South Korea and Japan.North Korea is raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, test-firing ICBMs six times this year.The South Korean military is assessing that North Korea is almost ready to conduct a seventh nuclear test.