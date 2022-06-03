New COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Fall Below 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below ten thousand amid a downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that nine-thousand-835 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 48 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18 million-163-thousand-686.The daily tally dropped by some 22-hundred from a day ago and 28-hundred from a week ago.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by five from a day ago to 136, remaining in the 100s for the ninth consecutive day.Saturday saw 20 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-258 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.Just nine percent of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients were occupied as of 5 p.m. Saturday.