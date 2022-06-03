Cumulative Fever Cases in N. Korea Tops 4 Million

Photo : KBS News

The cumulative total of North Korea's fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, surpassed four million.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters said that as of Saturday afternoon, cumulative fever cases came to four million-seven-thousand-480 since late April.The KCNA said that about three-point-93 million of them recovered with some 138-thousand receiving treatment.The North reported 73-thousand-780 new fever cases in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Saturday.The daily tally stayed below 100-thousand for the sixth consecutive day.The KCNA, however, did not mention any new deaths, the death toll and fatality rate.The state media said that since May 15, the number of new fever cases is decreasing with a daily average of six-point-one percent, indicating that the epidemic situation is stabilizing.