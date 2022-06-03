NSC Holds Standing Committee Meeting to Discuss N. Korea's Latest Missile Launches

Photo : KBS News

The National Security Council (NSC) held a standing committee meeting on Sunday after North Korea fired ballistic missiles.The NSC standing committee convened a session presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss the North's latest provocation.The presidential office said that after the session, it would hold a plenary NSC meeting chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol when deemed necessary.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that it detected eight short-range missiles fired from the areas around Sunan in Pyongyang toward the East Sea from 9:08 a.m. to 9:43 a.m.President Yoon was reportedly scheduled to join volunteer activities aimed at picking up trash on Sunday for World Environment Day, but canceled the event in order to return to his office at around 10 a.m. after the JCS detected the launches.