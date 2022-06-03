Cost of Driving in S. Korea Jumps 25.2% in May

Photo : KBS News

The cost of driving in South Korea jumped over 25 percent last month, the largest growth in nearly 14 years.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the country's consumer price index stood at 107-point-56 in May, up five-point-four percent from a year earlier.Among 12 categories of expenditure purposes, transport prices marked the largest growth at 14-point-five percent on-year.Transport prices are comprised of fares of transport services and costs of operating personal transportation equipment such as vehicles.Of the two items, the cost of operating personal transportation equipment soared 25-point-two percent in May from a year earlier, with the rising prices of fuel, tires, car washing, and parking services.It marks the steepest gain in 13 years and ten months since July 2008, when it rose 27-point-six percent.