S. Korea, US Fire 8 Missiles in Response to N. Korea's Latest Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. fired eight missiles into the East Sea on Monday in response to North Korea's ballistic missile launches the previous day.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the allies fired eight ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles starting at 4:45 a.m. and lasting for around ten minutes.South Korea launched seven missiles, and the U.S. one, assuming a scenario in which they hit various targets.The JCS said the joint firing demonstrated the allies have the capability and posture to launch immediate precision strikes against provocations from the North and their command and support forces, even if North Korea fires missiles from multiple locations.The JCS added that the military strongly condemns the regime's series of provocations and urges it to immediately stop its tension-raising actions that intensify security concerns on the Korean Peninsula.On Sunday, the North fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea following a South Korea-U.S. naval exercise held last week.When Pyongyang test-fired three ballistic missiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on May 25, the allies also responded in a joint action, with South Korea firing a Hyunmoo-II ballistic missile and the U.S. an Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile toward the East Sea.