N. Korea Reports 66,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media has reported 66-thousand new fever cases in the past 24 hours in what is suspected to be COVID-19.According to the Korean Central News Agency, roughly 66-thousand-680 new fever patients were confirmed between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday nationwide, while over 77-thousand patients recovered during this period.The KCNA says the cumulative number of fever cases in North Korea since late April has topped four-point-13 million, of which 97 percent have recovered. Over 127-thousand people are still being treated.The report did not mention any new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate. But the North said Saturday that as of Friday, the death toll stood at 71 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Daily fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 393-thousand, after which the tally dipped below 100-thousand on May 27.But experts say what is announced by the North lacks credibility as the number of deaths is very low compared to the reported case count.Intelligence authorities also believe the statistics are aimed at preventing any diversion in public sentiment in North Korea.