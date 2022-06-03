Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Flaunting Attack Capabilities to Counter Allies: Japanese Media

Written: 2022-06-06 10:30:04Updated: 2022-06-06 14:24:26

N. Korea Flaunting Attack Capabilities to Counter Allies: Japanese Media

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media outlets speculate that North Korea's launch of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday is a move to flaunt its attack capabilities and hold South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in check.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said Monday the North demonstrated its capability to fire missiles that can be loaded with nuclear warheads as a way to counter Seoul and Washington as the two sides step up their alliance.

The Yomiuri Shimbun noted the fact that the regime set a new record in daily missile launches, exceeding the seven recorded in 2006 and 2009.

It said that test-firing eight missiles consecutively from multiple locations is a provocation not seen in the past.

Yomiuri added that in recent years the North's missile launches were conducted from a higher angle or involved irregular trajectories, making it difficult to strike them down.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun said the latest provocation is a demonstration of the regime's offensive capabilities and calls for stronger deterrence by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >