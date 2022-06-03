N. Korea Flaunting Attack Capabilities to Counter Allies: Japanese Media

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media outlets speculate that North Korea's launch of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday is a move to flaunt its attack capabilities and hold South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in check.The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said Monday the North demonstrated its capability to fire missiles that can be loaded with nuclear warheads as a way to counter Seoul and Washington as the two sides step up their alliance.The Yomiuri Shimbun noted the fact that the regime set a new record in daily missile launches, exceeding the seven recorded in 2006 and 2009.It said that test-firing eight missiles consecutively from multiple locations is a provocation not seen in the past.Yomiuri added that in recent years the North's missile launches were conducted from a higher angle or involved irregular trajectories, making it difficult to strike them down.The Nihon Keizai Shimbun said the latest provocation is a demonstration of the regime's offensive capabilities and calls for stronger deterrence by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.