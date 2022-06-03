New COVID-19 Cases at 5,022, Lowest in 139 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported just over five-thousand new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 18.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Monday that five-thousand-22 infections were confirmed on Sunday, including 17 from overseas.The figure is down by a thousand from a week ago and is 49-hundred fewer than two weeks ago. The country's cumulative caseload is above 18 million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has edged down to 129, remaining in the hundreds for ten straight days.Sunday saw 21 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-279. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.About nine percent of the more than 78-hundred hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 are currently in use. The occupancy rate of treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms is just over two percent.On the vaccination front, eight-point-one percent of the population and 29-point-four percent of those 60 and older have received a fourth shot.