Yoon Vows Stern Response to N. Korea Provocations in Memorial Day Address

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and establish more fundamental and practical security capabilities. He also vowed to build a nation where heroes in uniform receive due respect.Yoon made the remarks during a ceremony marking the country's 67th Memorial Day held at Seoul National Cemetery on Monday morning.He said building a proud country where freedom, democracy and human rights flourish is the way to honor the sacrifices of the nation's fallen heroes.Yoon paid tribute and extended condolences to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, saying the liberty and peace enjoyed today was achieved through the bravery of patriots and martyrs.He said it is the state's responsibility to look after the bereaved families of the deceased and promised fair and reasonable standards on compensation.The president said that even at this moment, North Korea's nuclear and missile threats are becoming sophisticated enough to threaten peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia and the world.Yoon said his administration will sternly respond to any North Korean provocation and vowed airtight efforts to safeguard people's lives and property.With relaxed COVID-19 rules in place, over five-thousand people attended this year's ceremony, including veterans, students and citizens.Under the slogan "we remember your sacrifices," a nationwide moment of silence was observed at 10 a.m. Commendations were bestowed to a Vietnam War veteran and a Coast Guard officer killed in a helicopter crash in April, as well as the families of other fallen soldiers.