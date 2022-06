Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of processed foods have recorded the sharpest rise in a decade amid rising global raw material costs.According to Statistics Korea, the index on processed foods jumped seven-point-six percent on-year last month to 109-point-19, marking the steepest increase since January 2012.By item, the prices of noodles, flour, cooking oil and salt jumped by 20 to 30 percent in May. Sixty-nine of 73 products saw a price hike.According to the global food price index for the month of May released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the index on grains rose two-point-two percent and that of meat rose half a percent compared to April, with the upward trend expected to continue for the time being.