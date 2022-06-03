PPP Chief Visits Kyiv, Discusses Rebuilding City

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation from the ruling People Power Party led by chairman Lee Jun-seok is visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.In a social media post Monday, the city's governor Oleksiy Kuleba said a parliamentary delegation from South Korea headed by Lee Jun-seok, the leader of the ruling PPP, paid an official visit to Kyiv.He said the delegation visited the graves of tortured civilians in Bucha and looked around destroyed residential neighborhoods in Irpin.The governor said the two sides also discussed cooperation and joint projects aimed at rebuilding the city. He also thanked Ukraine's foreign partners for their comprehensive support.The delegation left for Ukraine on Friday, and on Saturday met with local NGOs to discuss support measures for refugees.The ruling party chairman is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay.