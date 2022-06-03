Washington, DC, to Legislate Kimchi Day

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The U.S. capital of Washington, DC, is set to legislate Kimchi Day, dedicated to the spicy Korean pickled cabbage dish.The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation said Sunday that its president, Kim Chun-jin, received a resolution on the Kimchi Day designation from Anita Bonds, an at-large member of the Council of the District of Columbia, on May 26.The DC council is expected to pass the resolution on Tuesday, local time, according to the trade corporation.Three U.S. states - California, Virginia and New York - have also previously issued Kimchi Day designations.Citing K-pop band BTS' recent invitation to the White House, the corporation said U.S. interest in Korean culture in general is on the rise.Kim vowed efforts to further promote kimchi not only in the U.S., but also in Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia, and expand exports.South Korea exported nearly 160 million dollars worth of kimchi last year, an all-time-high.