Korean Action Comedy 'The Roundup' Tops 9 Million Viewers

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean action comedy "The Roundup," starring Ma Dong-seok, topped nine million accumulated viewers on Monday.According to data from the Korean Film Council, the sequel to the 2017 hit movie "The Outlaws" had attracted more than nine million moviegoers on Monday, its 20th day on the big screen.The detective action movie was released May 18 and is continuing to shatter pandemic-era box-office records.Since its release, the title has retained its No. 1 box-office status, except on a single day on June 1 when "Jurassic World Dominion" hit the big screen."The Roundup" has also become the most-watched film this year, topping six-point-five million in cumulative attendance on May 29.If the film surpasses the ten-million attendance mark, it will become the first movie to achieve the feat in three years, following Bong Joon-ho's Academy Award-winning film "Parasite" in 2019.