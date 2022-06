Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has expressed concerns about the possibility of North Korea conducting a seventh nuclear test in the near future.Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. remains concerned that the North could seek to conduct a seventh nuclear test in the coming days.Price said that it is a possibility the U.S. has warned about for some time and it is a contingency the U.S. has planned for.He added that it has been a concerted topic of discussion with allies and partners.The spokesperson repeated that the North's recent series of missile launches are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, but stressed that the U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang.Price then reaffirmed the U.S.’ "ironclad" commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan.