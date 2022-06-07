Unionized Truckers Launch General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized truckers have launched the general strike they warned of earlier, demanding a freight fare hike and other measures.The Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), began the strike at 12 a.m. on Tuesday for an indefinite period.Union members also held rallies at 16 major logistics hubs around the country.The labor group expects most of the 25-thousand members of the union, as well as a large number of non-unionized truckers, to participate in the general walkout.The truckers are demanding a continuation of the so-called “Safe Trucking Freight Rates System,” which guarantees minimum freight rates for truck drivers.The system was introduced in 2020 and is scheduled to expire on December 31 due to a sunset clause.The union is also demanding a hike in freight charges and other support measures to cope with soaring fuel prices.Businesses contend the system should end as scheduled, saying that the basis for calculating the freight fare is not clear.The transport ministry has deployed government vehicles as a substitute while police have warned that it will take immediate action against illegalities such as obstructing transportation.The labor group held negotiations with the transport ministry on Thursday, but the two sides have yet to find a breakthrough.