N. Korea's New Fever Cases in 60,000s for Second Day

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, remained in the 60-thousands for a second day.According to the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, 61-thousand-730 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday nationwide, while over 74-thousand patients recovered during this period.The KCNA said the cumulative number of fever cases in North Korea since late April has topped four-point-19 million. It added that more than four million of them have recovered with 115-thousand people receiving treatment.The report did not mention any new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.On Saturday, though, the North said that as of Friday, the death toll stood at 71 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Daily fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 393-thousand, after which the tally dipped below 100-thousand on May 27.However, experts say that the statistics declared by the North lack credibility as the number of deaths is very low compared to the reported case count.