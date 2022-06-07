S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Vice Foreign Ministers Meeting in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Seoul to discuss responses to North Korea's continued missile launches.U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in South Korea on Monday for bilateral and trilateral meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Sherman will meet first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong on Tuesday to discuss response measures to North Korea's provocations.Sherman and Cho will be joined by Japan's vice foreign minister Takeo Mori for a trilateral meeting on Wednesday.The three sides are expected to discuss cooperation on North Korea issues as well as their roles in the Indo-Pacific region.The U.S. Embassy in Seoul said on its social media that Sherman will meet her South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss North Korean issues, as well as women entrepreneurs and leaders of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender(LGBT) community.