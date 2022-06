Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about six-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a clear downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that six-thousand-172 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18 million-174-thousand-880.The figure rose by over eleven-hundred from Monday, when it posted the lowest since January 18. But it marked the lowest in 20 weeks for Tuesday tallies.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by 12 from a day ago to 117, remaining in the 100s for the eleventh consecutive day.Monday saw 20 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-299 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.