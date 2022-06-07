Men's National Team Beats Chile 2-0 in Friendly Match

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea beat Chile 2-0 in a football friendly on Monday, securing its first win out of four friendly matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup.South Korea, which ranks 29th in the FIFA rankings, faced off against ten-man Chile, which is number 28 in the rankings, at Daejeon World Cup Stadium.Forward Hwang Hee-chan of Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers scored the first goal of the match in the 12th minute. Team Korea’s captain and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, playing up top, netted the second goal in the 46th minute of the second half. Chile's Alex Ibacache was sent off in the seventh minute of the second half.Monday’s match came after the Taegeuk Warriors suffered a 5-1 loss to Brazil last Thursday.Meanwhile, Son became the 16th South Korean male player to join the FIFA Century Club after picking up his 100th international cap following his inclusion in the starting lineup for Monday’s match.South Korea will face Paraguay, which is 50th in the FIFA rankings, in a friendly match on Friday before playing 34th-ranked Egypt next Tuesday.