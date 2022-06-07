Picks for FSC Chief, Ambassadors to UN, Japan, China, Russia Unveiled

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Credit Finance Association Chairman Kim Joo-hyun as the new head of the Financial Services Commission(FSC).The president also on Tuesday unveiled his picks for ambassadors to the UN, Japan, China and Russia.FSC chairman nominee Kim has served as the head of the FSC’s Financial Policy Bureau, the commission’s secretary-general and as chairman and president of the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation.Yoon’s pick for UN ambassador, career diplomat Hwang Joon-kook, served as the nation’s top nuclear envoy and ambassador to Britain during the Park Geun-hye administration.The nominee for ambassador to Japan, Yun Duk-min, previously headed the Korea National Diplomatic Academy during the Park government and worked on Yoon’s presidential campaign as a policy adviser.Chung Jae-ho, who has been named as ambassador to China, is a professor of international relations at Seoul National University, while ambassador to Russia nominee Chang Ho-jin had headed the foreign ministry’s North American Affairs Bureau and worked as a presidential secretary for foreign affairs during the Lee Myung-bak administration.