KMA: Nation Saw Warmest Spring This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea experienced its warmest spring on record this year.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Tuesday that the nation saw temperatures stand at 13-point-two degrees on average between March and May, the highest level since 1973 when related statistics began to be compiled.The weather agency also found that this spring saw about 155 millimeters of rainfall, or less than previous years.In particular, this year saw the smallest amount of precipitation for the month of May after seeing three-point-three days of rain, with the amount estimated at five-point-eight millimeters.The agency said the March-to-May period saw high temperatures and little rain due to migrating anticyclones and frequent warm south winds.The agency stressed the importance of efforts to respond to natural disasters as high temperatures are being reported all around the world. It then vowed its best efforts to prepare for heavy rains and typhoons during the summer season by analyzing the effect and causes of abnormal weather resulting from climate change.