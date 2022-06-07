Vice Ministers of S. Korea, US Meet amid N. Korea Nuke Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul on Tuesday amid widening speculation that North Korea's seventh nuclear test may be imminent.The meeting between first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman came just two weeks after last month's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.The two sides strongly condemned the North's series of provocations, the latest of which involved the regime launching eight short-range ballistic missiles last Sunday.Following the meeting, the vice minister said he and his U.S. counterpart agreed to continuously bolster the allies' extended deterrence and combined defense posture.They also agreed to enhance strategic communication between themselves, such as reactivating their strategic consultative body on extended deterrence as mentioned during the leaders' summit.Warning of the international community's stern response to a nuclear test by the regime, the two vice ministers urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to return to dialogue on denuclearization.Cho and Sherman are set to hold a trilateral discussion with their Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori on Wednesday to further exchange views on the North as well as on other regional and global issues.