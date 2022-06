Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol refuted criticism that former prosecutors dominate appointments to key government posts, saying his administration stands by the principle of appointing those deemed highly competent.Yoon's remarks on Tuesday came in response to the opposition's scathing criticism over the number of former prosecutors being appointed to the personnel and administrative divisions within the top office, as well as to high-level positions in the veterans affairs ministry and national intelligence agency.Two other former prosecutors are widely expected to be named to lead the Fair Trade Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service.An official from the top office told reporters that the administration is well aware of such concerns, and that it plans to internally consider further expanding the pool of potential candidates.