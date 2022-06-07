Domestic Special Counsel Probe Launched into Air Force Sexual Abuse Case

The prosecution's special counsel has launched an independent investigation into the sexual violence case in the Air Force that led to the death of a female master sergeant last year.



During a launching ceremony on Tuesday, the special counsel chief, Ahn Mi-young, said that she will conduct a strict investigation to hold offenders accountable, adding that she hopes similar tragedies will not reoccur in the military.



She explained that although 15 suspects were indicted after an initial investigation by the Air Force, suspicions of a deficient investigation, secondary offenses and cover-up attempts by the military continue to be raised. None of the cases against the 15 suspects were sent to trial, sparking criticism of the military's leadership.



The special probe is expected to focus on the military's initial handling of the case and determining whether secondary victimization occurred.



Master sergeant Lee Ye-ram filed a report immediately after she was sexually harassed in March of last year, but committed suicide in May that same year. The perpetrator is serving a nine-year jail term following his conviction in December.