Hearings for Cabinet Nominees in Limbo amid Parliamentary Standoff

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliamentary confirmation hearings for Cabinet nominees remain in limbo as the rival political parties have yet to elect the leadership and form committees for the second half of the 21st National Assembly.This comes after the Yoon Suk Yeol administration requested hearings for education minister nominee Park Soon-ae and health minister nominee Kim Seung-hee late last month.The first deadline for the hearing of National Tax Service Commissioner nominee Kim Chang-ki passed last Saturday.While the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) suggested electing the parliamentary speaker and deputy speakers first, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is demanding that the parties first agree on committee appointments.The PPP argues that because the DP gets to name the new speaker, it should fill the chairmanship of the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee in accordance with an agreement between the two major parties last July.The DP, however, is no longer willing to abide by the agreement, citing the PPP's previous withdrawal from a bipartisan agreement on the approval of a set of disputed prosecutorial bills.