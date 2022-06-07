Seoul Holds Talks with 7 Countries on COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon held phone talks with his counterparts from seven countries, including the U.S., on COVID-19 pandemic responses.In the talks on Monday, Lee reiterated South Korea's promise to offer an additional 300 million dollars to the global COVAX group to support vaccinations in developing countries.He also reminded his counterparts that Seoul will invite personnel from developing countries to South Korea to provide them with training in vaccine manufacturing and Seoul will host the Global Health Security Agenda(GHSA) ministers' meeting in November.The phone meeting was presided over by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman with vice foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam in attendance.The U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) was also touched upon during the talks. Lee said that he explained Seoul's efforts to prepare for the launch of negotiations, and agreed to boost cooperation so that the new global body would lead to the stable prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.