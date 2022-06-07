S. Korea, US Display Air Power in Response to N. Korea Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have conducted a combined air power demonstration, mobilizing F-35A fighter jets in response to North Korea's latest missile provocations.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Tuesday that 20 warplanes flew in formation over the Yellow Sea in the morning in a demonstration of defense readiness against enemy threats.The exercise involved four F-16 fighters from the U.S. and 16 South Korean jets, including F-35A stealth fighters equipped with precision-guided weapons, as well as F-15Ks and F-16Ks.The JCS said the combined flight was held to show the allies are capable and determined to respond to any North Korean provocation with swiftness and accuracy.It added that the military was monitoring trends indicative of further possible provocations by the North as it maintains airtight defense readiness in close coordination with the U.S.The display of military might comes a day after the allies fired eight surface-to-surface missiles toward the East Sea in response to Pyongyang launching eight short-range ballistic missiles the previous day.