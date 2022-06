Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential candidate of the Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung says he is listening carefully to the voices of the people, party members and his supporters with a humble attitude.Lee made the remark on Tuesday in response to reporters' questions about the DP’s crushing defeat in the June 1 local elections and parliamentary by-elections.When asked about his thoughts on his first day at work at the National Assembly as a first-time lawmaker, Lee said he feels a heavy sense of responsibility as a part of the country's constitutional institution, adding that he will do his best as a loyal servant of the people.On his possible bid to run for the top leadership post at the upcoming party convention, he said he has not given much thought to it yet as there are many other important tasks ahead for him as a first-time lawmaker.