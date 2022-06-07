Yoon Appears to Draw Line on Issue of Rallies Near Moon's Home

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol responded to questions about protests in front of former President Moon Jae-in’s home by defending the practice of free speech and the right to assembly, so long as it is conducted in a lawful manner.When asked by reporters about the issue on his way to work on Tuesday, Yoon noted that rallies are allowed near the presidential office in accordance with the law.With the remark, Yoon appears to be drawing a line on the matter after some opposition lawmakers called on him to actively address the loud protests continuing outside the former leader's home in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.The president’s comments appear to indicate that his administration believes there is no legal basis to forcibly block such demonstrations.The protests have disrupted not only the lives of Moon and his family, but also the lives of his fellow residents in Pyeongsan Village, a quiet town with just over 50 households.