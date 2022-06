Photo : YONHAP News

It appears that the post-election leadership struggle in the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is intensifying.The clash between PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok and potential leadership candidate Chung Jin-suk has continued for a second straight day, with Chung taking aim at Lee again on Tuesday.Chung said that Lee's decision to make his ally Chung Mi-kyung, who is a member of the PPP's supreme council, party chair for Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, was unfair and made no sense.Lee's ally, Cheon Ha-ram, meanwhile, denounced Chung for having an "inconsistent attitude," saying that Chung used Lee before the elections but is now criticizing him.PPP floor leader Kwon Seong-dong refuted the idea of the clash as a power struggle.