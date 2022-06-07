Rival Parties to Begin Talks on Electing Parliamentary Committee Heads

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party are set to begin talks on electing parliamentary leaders, including standing committee chiefs.According to both sides on Tuesday, their chief deputy leaders will hold talks at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.The National Assembly term for the first half of the year ended on May 29, but with committees still to be formed, there has been a vacuum in parliamentary affairs.The two main parties have been at odds over which side will chair the all-powerful Legislation and Judiciary Committee.The PPP insists that it should take the judiciary chair position, as previously agreed, and that the election of Assembly speakers and committee heads should take place concurrently.The DP argues that the two sides should elect Assembly leaders first and then discuss the selection of committee chairs.