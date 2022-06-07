KDCA: Teens, People in 20s Show High COVID-19 Infection Rates

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said on Tuesday that teenagers and twenty-somethings have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the nation.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), 86-thousand-241 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the period from May 29 to June 4, or 12-thousand-320 cases a day on average, marking the 11th consecutive week with a decline in infections. That was 33-point-three percent fewer transmissions than the previous week.While all age groups witnessed a drop in infection rates from a week earlier, those in their 20s had the highest daily infection rate at 40-point-one out of 100-thousand people.People ages 10 to 19 had the second highest rate at 34-point-eight per 100-thousand people, followed by those in their 30s at 26-point-six, those in their 40s at 21-point-four and those in their 50s at 17-point-90.The infection rate for those in their 60s and higher was just 14-point-six out of 100-thousand people, with their weekly infection rate also dropping from 22 percent in the first week of May to 15-point-four percent in the first week of June.