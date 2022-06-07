Ahn Cheol-soo Vows to Meet with Fellow PPP Lawmakers

Photo : KBS News

Launching his parliamentary duty as a member of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Ahn Cheol-soo says he will meet with as many of his fellow PPP lawmakers as he can.Ahn made the remark in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday marking his first day at the National Assembly since winning a by-election last Wednesday.Ahn said he is still a novice with the PPP and will meet with as many fellow party members as possible to talk and share thoughts. He denied speculation that the move is aimed at facilitating his potential ambition to lead the conservative party, adding that such meetings will be essential for his parliamentary service.The former head of the minor opposition People’s Party became a third-term lawmaker after campaigning as the PPP candidate in Bundang-A District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in the June 1 local elections.He contributed to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s victory in the presidential election in March by merging his candidacy with the then PPP candidate and later served as the head of the presidential transition committee.