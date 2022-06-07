S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Ukraine's Post-War Reconstruction Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Ukraine have discussed measures to help Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction plan.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon sat down with Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik for a closed-door meeting in Seoul earlier in the day. Senik arrived in South Korea the previous day on a three-day visit.According to the ministry, Lee and Senik exchanged opinions on the situation in Ukraine, economic cooperation between South Korea and Ukraine, including Seoul’s assistance for Kyiv, and measures to protect their citizens overseas.During the meeting, Lee expressed concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine becoming protracted and said he hoped that the situation would be resolved quickly so the humanitarian crisis would not worsen any further.Senik thanked Lee for the assistance Seoul has offered and called on the South Korean government and companies to help and participate in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.He also proposed that the two sides actively cooperate to expand trade and investment and strengthen development cooperation once the situation in Ukraine stabilizes.The two vice ministers also agreed on close cooperation to ensure the safety of people from both countries.