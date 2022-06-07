Menu Content

N. Korea Reports Below 50,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time

Written: 2022-06-08 09:25:01Updated: 2022-06-08 10:39:11

N. Korea Reports Below 50,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claims its fever-related daily cases presumed to be COVID-19 have fallen below 50-thousand.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday quoted the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters as saying 54-thousand-610 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period through 6 p.m. Tuesday nationwide, while over 66-thousand patients recovered during the same period.

It marks the first time the regime registered fewer than 50-thousand daily cases since it first admitted a COVID-19 outbreak in the country on May 12 and began to disclose related tallies.

The daily tally peaked on May 15 at nearly 393-thousand, but the number has continued to drop since it fell below 100-thousand on May 27.

The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-25 million with the North Korean authorities arguing all but some 100-thousand have fully recovered.

The regime claimed the death toll remained unchanged at 71 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.
