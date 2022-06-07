PPP Chief Meets Zelenskyy, Discusses S. Korea-Ukraine Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said on Wednesday that its chair, Lee Jun-seok, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed cooperation between South Korea and Ukraine.According to the party, the meeting was held Monday afternoon local time during Lee’s visit to the war-torn country with the specific time and place withheld for security reasons at the Ukrainian government’s request.Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Lee said Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian government officials informed him about the current situation around the country and that they held “practical talks” on exchanges, assistance and cooperation between the two countries.The PPP chief said he was also asked to convey “many messages” to President Yoon Suk Yeol, adding he will deliver them to the president and brief him on what he heard once he returns to Seoul.PPP spokesperson Her Eun-a said the Ukrainian presidential office expressed its anticipation regarding the Seoul-Kyiv ties and made concrete proposals on Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction plan. Lee pledged to ensure that the country’s stances on exchanges, assistance and cooperation will be delivered to Yoon. Her, however, did not articulate on what those proposals were.