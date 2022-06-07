New Interim Chief Pledges In-depth Analysis on DP's Loss in Local Elections

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party​’s(DP) new interim chief, Woo Sang-ho, has pledged efforts to bring unity to the party amid reports of an internal feud over the results of the recent local elections.The four-term lawmaker shared his thoughts in a meeting with reporters late Tuesday after he was chosen to lead the party’s emergency committee earlier in the day.Woo said that he accepted with a heavy heart the request by fellow DP lawmakers to assume the post given the crisis situation faced by the party.Noting that his first task is to clear the fallout from the election loss, he said he will analyze reasons behind the loss and play his role in the party’s rebirth without losing its color and identity.The 59-year-old politician also pledged successful preparations and management of the party’s national convention slated for August so that the party will elect good leaders.