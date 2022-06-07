Unionized Truckers' Strike Enters 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The general strike launched by unionized truckers for an indefinite period on Tuesday has entered its second day.Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), are blocking the passage of cargo vehicles at ports and container freight stations across the nation on Wednesday.With the walkout, the disruption in logistics is expected to continue.The Korea Cement Association said that cement shipments slipped to ten percent of the usual amount on the first day of the strike.Steel producers, including POSCO and Hyundai Steel, saw a delay in the shipment of 75-thousand tons of steel while some tire companies also saw disruptions in distribution.More than a dozen union members were arrested in Icheon and Busan on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing vehicles.The truckers are demanding a continuation of the so-called “Safe Trucking Freight Rates System,” which guarantees minimum freight rates for truck drivers.The union is also demanding a hike in freight charges and other support measures to cope with soaring fuel prices.